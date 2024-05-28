Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NYXH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Nyxoah has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nyxoah will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

