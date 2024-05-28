CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.08.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $82.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $85,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

