Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.96.

WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 378.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Workday by 83.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Workday by 53.7% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 30,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,906,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

