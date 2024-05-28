Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) & Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Critical Survey

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Thunder Mountain Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold N/A -279.78% -58.66%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $159.00 million 4.34 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $300,000.00 8.42 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Thunder Mountain Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Metals Acquisition and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $13.58, indicating a potential downside of 1.21%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. explores for and develops mining properties in Nevada and Idaho, the United States. It explores for zinc, silver, gold, and copper deposits, as well as base metals and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 18 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 346 acres; 36 acres of private land; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in the South Mountain Mining District, Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 533 acres located in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

