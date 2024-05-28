Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava Stock Performance

DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.09. Endava has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Endava by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Endava by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,025,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the third quarter valued at about $58,433,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

