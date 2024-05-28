T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMUS. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of TMUS opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,765,836.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.23, for a total transaction of $31,815,159.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 685,252,991 shares in the company, valued at $111,853,845,720.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,614,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,855,301. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.0% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 60,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

