Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Cartesian Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

RNAC opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 21,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,479,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 22,446 shares of company stock worth $365,474 over the last 90 days. 61.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNAC. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

