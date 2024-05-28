MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $79.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

