EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.00.

NYSE ENS opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.98. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 231.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

