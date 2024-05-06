Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Down 0.4%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.48 and last traded at $69.62. Approximately 1,207,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,910,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.01.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after buying an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after buying an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

