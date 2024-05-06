AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.48. 2,486,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 11,807,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,343,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,887,000 after purchasing an additional 230,265 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

