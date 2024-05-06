GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.11 and last traded at $167.80. 1,453,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,229,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Boit C F David purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $149,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $478,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth $673,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

