MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $119.79. 151,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.88 and a 12 month high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $328.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.