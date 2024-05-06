Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,840 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,036,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,745,000 after buying an additional 78,480 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kyndryl by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

NYSE:KD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. 1,540,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.57. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.