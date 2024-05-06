Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 69.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TT traded up $6.45 on Monday, hitting $325.74. The stock had a trading volume of 703,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

