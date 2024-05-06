Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $734.16 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Kava has a total market cap of $734.16 million and $14.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00058895 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,342 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.