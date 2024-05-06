Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,721 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 425.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 183,045 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $38.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.