Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 1.59% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 508,046 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PIE opened at $21.52 on Monday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a market cap of $129.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Articles

