GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,752,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,024,184. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

