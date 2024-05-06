Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) CEO Buys $189,750.00 in Stock

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Enviri stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $189,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,668.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Enviri Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Enviri stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 363,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Enviri Co. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $613.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.10.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
