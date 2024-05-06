Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Sells $25,573,010.58 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.34 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

