West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Sells A$27,000.00 in Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Spicer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.89), for a total value of A$27,000.00 ($17,763.16).
West African Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.
About West African Resources
