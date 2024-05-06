David P. Heintzman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance
SYBT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 68,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,542. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.15.
Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
