Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CAO Sells $213,840.00 in Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.14. 8,387,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,601,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

