George Eric Davis Sells 1,850 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,906.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, George Eric Davis sold 24,602 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $2,173,340.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 882,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMRN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMRN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,368.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 44.9% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 67,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.