Rebecca K. Robinson Sells 5,291 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ZION traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,706. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

