Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 538,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,127,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after acquiring an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 27.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,207,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,948. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $151.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.40%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

