Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.84. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a one year low of $59.14 and a one year high of $70.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

