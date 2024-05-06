1,061 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 52.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.57. The company had a trading volume of 340,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.04 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.85 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $119,737.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,122.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,752 shares of company stock worth $2,853,989. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.