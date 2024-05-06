CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Shares Gap Down to $44.40

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.40, but opened at $42.93. CNA Financial shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 68,170 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

CNA Financial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 248,414,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,775,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,050 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,851,000 after buying an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after buying an additional 66,795 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,296,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

