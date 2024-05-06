BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $3.33

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.23. BRF shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,021,879 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

BRF Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.86.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BRF by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,987 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

