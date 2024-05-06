Citigroup Raises Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $55.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 122,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $43.37.

In related news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock worth $256,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at $46,846,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,749,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,786,000 after acquiring an additional 249,944 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,102,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after acquiring an additional 148,542 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,822,000 after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

