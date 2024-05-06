Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 130,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,011. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12-month low of $104.81 and a 12-month high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

