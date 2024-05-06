Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 2.6 %

BLDR traded up $5.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.88. 1,717,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.24 and a 1 year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

