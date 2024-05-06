Aterian (ATER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Aterian has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 78.29% and a negative net margin of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $32.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of Aterian stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Aterian has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

