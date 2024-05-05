Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.07 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,781 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $27,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

