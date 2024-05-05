Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 206 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,974 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $28,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. City State Bank boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

