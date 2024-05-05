M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 2,758,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

