M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,488 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 156,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 135,471 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,176. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.80 and its 200 day moving average is $229.15. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $279.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

