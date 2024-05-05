LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.5% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.39% of Comcast worth $687,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.69. The stock had a trading volume of 22,278,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,677,254. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

