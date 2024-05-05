Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.69 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $153.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

