General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,444,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

