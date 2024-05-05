Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

VLO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,989. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

