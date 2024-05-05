FMC (FMC) to Release Earnings on Monday

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect FMC to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FMC to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

