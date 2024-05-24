Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Price Target Cut to $0.60

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $0.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE RBT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.73. Rubicon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $170.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share.
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
