Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT) Price Target Cut to $0.60

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.60 to $0.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBT opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.73. Rubicon Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $170.66 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.92) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubicon Technologies

About Rubicon Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubicon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

