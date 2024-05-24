HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prime Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

PRME has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Prime Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.09.

NYSE PRME opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $833.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07. Prime Medicine has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 32.5% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Prime Medicine by 56.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,074,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prime Medicine by 13.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 301,431 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 1,746,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

