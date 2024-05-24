StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

TARO opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $9,995,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

