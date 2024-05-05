CARGO Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRGX) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 8th

CARGO Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 8th. CARGO Therapeutics had issued 18,750,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $281,250,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $119,821,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,557,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,333,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

