Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Valero Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

