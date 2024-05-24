Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $153.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.11. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,564,000 after buying an additional 197,435 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

